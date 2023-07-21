Chicago weekend events: Here are some options to have fun

Happy Friday everyone!

We're all glad the weekend is here, and with it, lots of fun events and activities all around the Chicago area. If you're still looking to make some plans, other than seeing Beyoncé, we've got you covered.

A major music festival is underway at Union Park—Pitchfork is back—running through Sunday. Headliners include The Smile, Big Thief, and Bon Iver. You can check out a full lineup on their website and get details about ticket options as well.

A weekend of music and good eats on the North Side this weekend. The Taste of Lincoln Avenue runs Friday through Sunday, and the band A Flock of Seagulls is performing Saturday night at 8:30 PM, among a number of other acts. There's a $10 suggested donation for that fest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A concert 'As Cold As Ice' is coming to Tinley Park. Foreigner and Loverboy are playing the Credit Union One Amphitheatre on Saturday, performing their hits. It's part of Foreigner's goodbye run—the band plans to end performances in 2024—so check them out now.

And the fun doesn't stop there. Here are a few more ideas for you to check out.

The 'Tacos e Tamales Festival' is coming to Pilsen through Sunday, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Pilsen Arts and Community House.

Morgan Manufacturing is holding 'Pet-Con', celebrating all things animals and featuring some interactive exhibits. You can check that out Saturday.

And this weekend is the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest—featuring carnival games, food, and more.