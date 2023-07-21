Beyoncé in Chicago: Everything you need to know

Chicago is buzzing with excitement as the "Bey Hive" prepares to swarm the city for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The anticipation is high, and the city is ready to welcome the "Queen Bey" with open arms.

Times

The doors open at 5 p.m. while the show starts at 8 p.m. on both days.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early since there are no opening acts.

Parking

There will be available parking on Soldier Field campus starting at $55.

Shuttles will also be operating from the Millennium Park garages to Soldier Field.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance" world tour at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood/Getty Images)

Bag Policy

The All-Clear Bag Policy will be in place.

The policy allows the following bags:

Bags that are clear plastic and are no bigger than 12 in. x 6 in. x 12 in.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5 in. x 6.5 in., with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags listed above

Medical Bags or kits are acceptable and will be searched at the gate.

Diapers must be carried in a clear bag.

Prohibited Items

No animals (except for certified service animals), bikes, coolers, umbrellas, strollers, noise-making devices, large bags/purses (except for what is outlined in the bag policy) or masks (except for medical or religious face coverings) are permitted inside the venue.

Weapons and dangerous material or objects are not allowed inside Soldier Field.

Concert goers cannot being any food, beverages, or illicit substances to the shows.

Check the Soldier Field website for a complete list of prohibited items.

What will the weather be like?

There is a chance of rain this weekend. It will be warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Tickets are still available starting at $180. For more information visit: soldierfield.com