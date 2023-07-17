Beyoncé brings world tour to Chicago this weekend

Chicago: It's time to get in "formation."

Monday kicks off 'Renaissance' week as Beyoncé prepares to bring her world tour to Soldier Field for two nights.

The Queen Bee kicked off the U.S. leg of her world tour in Philadelphia this past weekend and fans say she did not disappoint.

One major highlight fans are looking forward to seeing is 11-year-old Blue Ivy hitting the stage with her mother.

Twitter is also buzzing around rumors that Beyoncé could bring out Chicago's own rap legend Twista for the 'Cuff it' remix.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday night shows at Soldier Field.

City officials are encouraging fans to use public transportation.