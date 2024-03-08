Chicago weekend events: Wine festival, Martini fest, Eagles concert, and more!

It may be rainy out on Friday, but there are still a lot of events this weekend indoors. Here are a few you won't want to miss.

For wine lovers, Saturday is the annual Uncorked Wine Festival at the Museum of Science and Industry, starting at 6:30 p.m. Over 150 wines and bubblies from across the globe will be featured. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online.

If martinis are more your thing, Hubbard Inn is hosting an Espresso Martini Fest on Saturday. Enjoy 15 tastings and giveaways from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

For those who prefer to take it easy, head to the United Center! The Eagles are playing two shows, the first on Friday and the second on Saturday, as part of their final tour dubbed "The Long Goodbye," with Steely Dan opening for them. Tickets are still available.

Here are a few other events going on this weekend: