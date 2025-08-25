Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 dead, another seriously wounded

The Brief A man was fatally shot and a woman was seriously wounded during an argument in Austin. The suspect ran into a nearby home, prompting a brief SWAT standoff. He later surrendered to police and was taken into custody.



A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood that led to a brief SWAT standoff, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were arguing with a man they knew just before midnight in the 4800 block of West Superior Street when the man pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the right flank and also taken to Stroger in serious condition.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into a nearby home, prompting a SWAT response. He later turned himself in at the 15th District police station.

Police said charges are pending, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.