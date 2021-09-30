Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw nominated for Hall of Fame

The Mascot Hall of Fame may be adding the Chicago White Sox mascot to its ranks.

Southpaw has been nominated for the Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana.

Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls and Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks are already Hall of Famers.

Clark the Cub of the Chicago Cubs is not yet a Hall of Famer and hasn’t been nominated.

The mascot museum opened in 2018.

You can vote for your favorite mascot starting Sunday through October 9.

