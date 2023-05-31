White Sox welcome new citizens during naturalization ceremony

The Chicago White Sox held a naturalization ceremony for the first time Wednesday, welcoming new citizens and possibly new fans.

Twenty-four candidates from 17 different countries were officially sworn in as U.S. citizens at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The ceremony took place just before the White Sox's game against the LA Angels.

The new U.S. citizens joined Sox players and coaches along the third-base line for the game’s national anthem and infielder Elvis Andrus also presented the group with Sox hats.

The families were then, of course, invited to enjoy the game!