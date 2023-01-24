Chicago White Sox's Clevinger under investigation by MLB for domestic violence accusations

There is a disturbing new report about one of the Chicago White Sox's newest players.

Mike Clevinger, who signed with the White Sox this offseason, is under investigation for violating baseball's domestic violence policy.

The mother of his 10-month-old child is accusing Clevinger of physical and emotional abuse toward his three children and two mothers, including herself.

Olivia Finestead shared her accusations on her Instagram page, then agreed to talk with The Athletic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She accused Clevinger of several acts of domestic violence and child abuse, including allegedly throwing chewing tobacco on a screaming infant child and strangling her.

The accuser has been in touch with baseball investigators since last summer when Clevinger was still with the San Diego Padres.

The White Sox claim they knew nothing about these allegations or their investigation before signing Clevinger in November.

The team is also refraining from commenting on the allegations until the investigative process is completed.