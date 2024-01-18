Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 11:25 AM CST until MON 11:45 AM CST, Kankakee County
8
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Central Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County

'Winter Disco' to heat up Navy Pier's Beer Garden

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

'Winter Disco' to heat up Navy Pier's Beer Garden

Navy Pier is breaking the winter boredom by introducing a unique Winter Disco experience at the Navy Pier Beer Garden.

CHICAGO - Navy Pier is breaking the winter boredom by introducing a unique Winter Disco experience at the Navy Pier Beer Garden.

Titled "A Party Called Tribe," the event aims to lure Chicagoans out of hibernation to enjoy a night of outdoor dancing. The free event boasts a stellar lineup of local DJ talent, featuring M-dok, Syko, Ceasedays, J.Star, and special musical guest Club Crib Ent.

In addition to the dance floor heat, attendees can ward off the winter chill with an array of warm beverages available for purchase. Options include hot chocolate, coffee, and more spirited choices like Irish Hot Chocolate, Winter's Coffee, and Garden Tea.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Navy Pier Beer Garden, located at 600 East Grand Avenue.

M-dok | Provided