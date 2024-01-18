'Winter Disco' to heat up Navy Pier's Beer Garden

Navy Pier is breaking the winter boredom by introducing a unique Winter Disco experience at the Navy Pier Beer Garden.

Titled "A Party Called Tribe," the event aims to lure Chicagoans out of hibernation to enjoy a night of outdoor dancing. The free event boasts a stellar lineup of local DJ talent, featuring M-dok, Syko, Ceasedays, J.Star, and special musical guest Club Crib Ent.

In addition to the dance floor heat, attendees can ward off the winter chill with an array of warm beverages available for purchase. Options include hot chocolate, coffee, and more spirited choices like Irish Hot Chocolate, Winter's Coffee, and Garden Tea.

The festivities will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Navy Pier Beer Garden, located at 600 East Grand Avenue.