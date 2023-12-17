Chicago Wolves collect 5K stuffed animals during annual Teddy Bear Toss

The Chicago Wolves hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Allstate Arena during Saturday night's game.

Chicago emerged victorious with a 6-2 win over the Texas Stars.

Fans flung teddy bears and stuffed animals down onto the ice after the Wolves scored. Players and staff members gathered the cuddly donations to be distributed to various charities.

A Wolves spokesperson reported that an impressive 5,000 teddy bears were collected during the event.