Chicago Wolves collect 5K stuffed animals during annual Teddy Bear Toss

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Rosemont
More than 5,000 stuffed animals were donated to charity by the Chicago Wolves hockey team after their win over the Texas Stars Saturday night. Fans donated the toys during the annual Teddy Bears Toss.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Wolves hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Allstate Arena during Saturday night's game. 

Chicago emerged victorious with a 6-2 win over the Texas Stars. 

Fans flung teddy bears and stuffed animals down onto the ice after the Wolves scored. Players and staff members gathered the cuddly donations to be distributed to various charities. 

A Wolves spokesperson reported that an impressive 5,000 teddy bears were collected during the event.