Chicago woman, 90, last seen in Lake View East

A 90-year-old woman was last seen Tuesday in Lake View East on the North Side.

Dolores Harrison was last seen in the 300 block of West Surf Street, Chicago police said.

Harrison is 4-foot-11, 150 pounds, has brown eyes, silver hair and light complexion, police said. She has dementia and diabetes and may be in need of medical attention.

Dolores Harrison | Chicago police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 312-744-8266.