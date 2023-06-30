Chicago woman allegedly stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago woman accused of stealing nearly $700 worth of merchandise from a Macy's department store in Oak Brook Thursday.

Tanya Tidwell, 52, is charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

At about 1:48 p.m. Thursday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the Macy's department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center.

Tidwell allegedly entered Macy's, selected Polo and Calvin Klein merchandise and entered a fitting room.

Tidwell then concealed the Polo clothing in a foil-lined bag she brought with her, left the fitting room and exited the store without paying for the merchandise, prosecutors said.

Officers were waiting for her when she exited the store, and she was taken into custody at that time.

It is alleged that she stole about $694 worth of merchandise.

"According to the United States Chamber of Commerce, in 2022, retail theft amounted to nearly $100 billion in losses nationwide," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime with consumers, employees, business owners, shareholders and entire communities bearing the cost. What I find noteworthy about this case is the allegation that Ms. Tidwell brought a foil-lined bag with her, which are commonly used by shoplifters to evade security systems. I thank the Oak Brook Police Department for their pro-active efforts on this case and their continued work in keeping our retail establishments safe I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Andrew Poncer and Michael Pingaj for their work in preparing a strong case against this defendant."

A judge set Tidwell’s bond at $125,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 17.