Chicago woman arrested for burglarizing apartments, stealing mail

A Chicago woman was arrested this week for allegedly stealing mail and burglarizing apartments and condominiums on the North Side.

Tracy Ratcliff, 46, faces 13 felony charges, including eight counts of burglary and one count of possessing burglary tools.

Ratcliff was arrested Monday after authorities identified her as the suspect allegedly responsible for multiple apartment and condominium burglaries and mail thefts in Chicago throughout 2023.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The arrest and charges were a result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department.

If you need to file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, you can do so through its 24/7 hotline at (877) 876-2455.