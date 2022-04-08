Chicago woman arrested after police find fake IDs, stolen mail and controlled substance in car

article

A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police found a large amount of stolen mail, fake IDs and a controlled substance during a traffic stop in Northbrook.

Early Wednesday, a license plate reader system alerted Northbrook police of a car with stolen license plates, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested 29-year-old Mindy Bravo.

They also recovered from her car fraudulent IDs, a large amount of stolen mail and a controlled substance, officials said.

Bravo was charged with possession/use of stolen license plates; unlawful possession of a credit card; two counts of possession of a fraudulent driver's license and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The recovered mail was given to the United States Postal Inspector for inspection.