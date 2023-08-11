Chicago woman charged with aggravated DUI in I-94 crash

A 28-year-old Chicago woman is accused of injuring another person while driving drunk in June.

Keana B. Petty is charged with a felony count of aggravated DUI connected to the crash on June 30, Illinois State Police said.

Petty was driving on Interstate 94 near Taylor Street about 1:15 a.m. when her Chevrolet struck a semi-trailer, state police said.

Keana B. Petty

Petty and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

On Thursday, Petty appeared in bond court where bail was set at $25,000. She was taken into custody by the Cook County Department of Corrections on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.