Chicago woman charged with attempted murder after South Side stabbing

A 51-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing another woman on the South Side.

Yetsy Guipe was taken into custody at 8:49 a.m., Oct. 22, on one felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

About 30 minutes before her arrest, Guipe allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 26-year-old woman in the 5100 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

Details on what led to the stabbing have not been released.

Guipe is expected to appear in court on Oct. 24 for a detention hearing.