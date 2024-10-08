Chicago woman struck, killed pedestrian while driving under the influence on Dan Ryan Expressway: ISP

article

A Chicago woman was arrested this week after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Ronne L. Watson, 47, faces charges of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to police.

The incident occurred early Sunday at around 1:34 a.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 83rd Street. Authorities said the vehicle fled the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., University of Chicago police spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Hyde Park Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue. Watson was arrested at that time.

She is currently being held at the Riverdale Police Department, awaiting her pretrial hearing.