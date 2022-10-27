Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend.

Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.

Hernandez was arrested Monday and will appear in bond court Thursday.

Alexes Hernandez | Chicago Police Department

No additional information is available at this time.