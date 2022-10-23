Man shot, killed inside Scottsdale home: Chicago police

A man was shot inside a home in Chicago's Scottsdale neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say a man shot the 37-year-old victim in a home in the 4600 block of West 87th Street round 2:05 a.m.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.