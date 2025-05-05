Chicago woman charged in triple stabbing

article

The Brief A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing three men in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Asia Boyd, 29, was arrested shortly after the attack and identified as the offender. She faces nine felony counts.



A 29-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing three men in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood over the weekend, police said.

Asia Boyd, of Marquette Park, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 7200 block of S. Christiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Investigators said she was identified as the person who stabbed three men — ages 47, 36, and 31 — around midnight in the 6200 block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

Boyd was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and three counts aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

Boyd was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Monday.