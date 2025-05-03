Chicago crime: 5 stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say

The Brief Five people were stabbed during an argument on Chicago's Southwest Side overnight. Two women were arrested, one for allegedly punching people. One of the victims was listed in critical condition.



Five people were stabbed during an argument on the city’s Southwest Side around midnight, police said.

The stabbing happened in the 6200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a call of multiple people stabbed at the scene and found victims with injuries.

Officers learned there was a verbal altercation between two groups that became physical when a 29-year-old woman with a sharp object injured multiple people, police said.

There were five victims in total, including:

A 47-year-old man who was stabbed in the left eye and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition

A 31-year-old man who was stabbed in the face and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition

A 37-year-old man who had a puncture wound to his left hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to the left side of his head and back and refused medical treatment.

A woman was stabbed in the forehead and refused medical treatment

A 47-year-old woman also struck several victims with a closed fist, according to police.

Officers arrested both offenders.

One of the offenders was taken to a Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with eye irritation due to a substance that was sprayed during the altercation.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating the stabbing.

It was unclear what led to the altercation.

Charges are pending.