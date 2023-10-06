Chicago woman charged after running victim over with car on Near West Side

article

A Chicago woman was charged after hitting a victim with her vehicle on the Near West Side earlier this year.

Sanora Talbert, 35, was arrested at her home in the 2700 block of Dearborn Street Wednesday when she was identified as the driver who ran over a woman on May 17.

Police say at 5:59 p.m. on the day of the incident, Talbert struck and injured a 35-year-old woman with her car in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue.

She was charged with one count of battery with intent to cause bodily harm, a misdemeanor.

Talbert was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

No additional information was made available at this time.