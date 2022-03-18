Chicago woman charged with shooting man in front of children
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man in front of children Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Nycole Tolbert was accused of shooting a 33-year-old in front of two girls, ages 13 and 14, around 8:05 p.m. in the 7500 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.
Tolbert also shot at a 27-year-old man but he was not struck, police said. She was arrested minutes after the shooting, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene, according to CPD.
Police said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.
She was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Tolbert is due in bond court Friday.
Advertisement