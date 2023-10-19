Chicago woman charged with stabbing 13-year-old girl, attacking 2 others

A woman has been charged with stabbing a 13-year-old girl and attacking two other people last August in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Kiara Roberts, 33, allegedly stabbed the 13-year-old, struck a 37-year-old woman and shoved a 15-year-old girl on Aug. 31 in the 3200 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

Roberts was arrested Wednesday in Little Village. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Roberts has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was provided.