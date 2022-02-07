Chicago woman charged with stealing luxury coats from Neiman Marcus store

Bond was set at $50,000 Monday for a Chicago woman charged with robbing a Neiman Marcus store in west suburban Oak Brook.

Terri Collins, 21, was charged with one count of burglary and one counts of retails theft, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

On. Feb. 5, several individuals, including Collins, allegedly entered Neiman Marcus and met with two male suspects who were already in the store.

Collins and the rest of the group allegedly went to the store's coat section and cut security wires off numerous Moncler coats before running toward the store's exit.

Terri Collins, 21. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

The store's loss prevention officer was able to knock the coats and a pair of wire cutters from Collins' hands, the state's attorney's office said. Collins was detained at the scene while the other individuals in the group were able to flee the store before Oak Brook police arrived.

The state's attorney's office said additional coats were recovered outside the store.

"Smash and grab thefts involving multiple individuals are not a crime of opportunity," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "They are well organized by those who resort to violence and sheer numbers to commit their crimes. The allegations that this defendant, along with several others, entered a retail store in the middle of the afternoon intent on stealing merchandise will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

Collins is due in court March 7, the state's attorney's office said.