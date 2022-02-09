Chicago woman charged with vandalizing Officer Ella French memorial

A Chicago woman was arrested and charged Wednesday with vandalizing a police memorial honoring slain Officer Ella French.

Around 5:30 p.m. on August 19, 2021, an Illinois State Police trooper who was on routine patrol at the James R. Thompson Center was alerted that a police memorial honoring fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French had been vandalized.

The memorial – which featured a photo of French – had been torn down, crumpled and discarded in a trash can at a nearby CTA ‘L’ platform.

Ella French | Chicago Police Department

After an investigation was conducted, Illinois State Police agents obtained an arrest warrant on Feb. 9 against 26-year-old Anna N. Kochakian.

She was taken into custody at her Chicago home around 10 a.m.

Anna N. Kochakian | Chicago Police Department

Kochakian was handcuffed by Chicago police officers using the cuffs that belong to Officer French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was also shot during the same traffic stop where French was killed.

Carlos Yanez Jr. | Photo Credit: Facebook / Carlos Yanez Jr. #CarlosStrong

Kochakian has a bond hearing on Thursday.