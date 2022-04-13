Chicago woman spearheads collection campaign to aid Ukrainian firefighters

Ever since the war started, local support for Ukraine has not stopped.

One Chicago woman is spearheading a collection campaign for firefighter gear that will be shipped to emergency crews overseas.

Boots, turnout gear and other life-saving supplies will be sent to Ukrainian firefighters working at the center of destruction.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

On a daily basis, they are putting out fires from bombings, and rescuing people from fallen buildings.

The firefighter gear was donated from various local departments including the Chicago Fire Department and the Des Plaines Fire Department.

Yana Feyganova, the woman who coordinated the effort, is from Ukraine and said emergency crews fighting this war are wearing out equipment faster than you'd imagine.

She is working with nonprofits including Help Razom to pack and ship the materials and said she could not stand by and watch the devastation unfold without doing something to help.

"How it started, I know some people in Kharkiv who are working as firefighters, and they’re like, ‘hey, we need help.’ Because they’re driving cars built in 1979, all the equipment that was gathered here right now is wearing out in three to four days, so everything that was stored there is worn out so fast," Feyganova said.

The donations will be shipped to Lviv and distributed to various departments across Ukraine from there.

Advertisement

Right now, gear for more than 200 firefighters has been collected.