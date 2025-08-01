Chicago woman files $20M defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson

The Brief Jimalita Tillman is suing Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson for $20 million, alleging they falsely claimed she was divorcing after her viral Usher concert moment. The defamation suit, now in federal court, says the false comments aired on an April 12 podcast episode. Tillman says the claims hurt her reputation and is calling for tougher regulations on media outlets spreading misinformation.



Jimalita Tillman first captured public attention in April after a viral moment at an Usher concert in London.

Now, she’s back in the headlines — but not for another show-stopping appearance.

This time, Tillman is making news for filing a lawsuit against two high-profile podcasters.

What we know:

Tillman made it clear during an April interview that she was single, following a signature cherry-eating moment during the Usher concert that went viral.

But she is now pursuing a $20 million civil lawsuit against former athletes-turned-podcasters Shannon Sharpe, his media company, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and their producer.

The suit was initially filed April 24 in Cook County Circuit Court — just four days after a separate lawsuit was filed against Sharpe accusing him of sexual assault. That case has since been settled.

Tillman’s lawsuit has since been moved to federal court in Chicago, where she is suing for libel and defamation.

According to the complaint, Sharpe and Johnson recorded an April 12 episode of their podcast Nightcap, in which they allegedly claimed Tillman was married and going through a divorce after her viral concert moment — implying she contributed to the breakup.

Tillman maintains she was neither married nor in a relationship at the time.

A screengrab shows the YouTube episode has since been made private.

Tillman said she attempted to contact the podcast hosts and their company directly to correct the record but received no acknowledgment or retraction.

She said the incident has affected her professional and personal life, including her work as director of the Harold Washington Cultural Center and her advocacy for homeschooling.

"Just throwing the word ‘allegedly’ in does not get it done. Do the due diligence. That's what you have producers for and researchers for. Don't be so quick to chase the popular culture story and I think that there needs to be changes at a federal level that is regulating these streamers, these podcasters and all of these people that are calling themselves news media outlets that are monetizing false information that most people may not have the courage to stand up for themselves. And I say no more," said Tillman.

What's next:

We did reach out to the podcasters' media company via email for a response and haven't heard back.

Their lawyers must file a response to the lawsuit by August 22nd.