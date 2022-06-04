Chicago woman, 25, killed in Interstate 94 crash

A Chicago woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in Englewood.

About 2:17 a.m., a black 2008 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on I-94 when it drove through an embankment and struck a guard rail near West 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The 25-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said it was not clear why the vehicle left the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Illinois State Police are investigating.