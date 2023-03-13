Chicago woman missing after Salt Shed concert found safe

A Chicago woman was found safe Monday after she went missing following a weekend concert at The Salt Shed.

Julie Quinn, 57, who suffers from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease was last seen just after midnight Monday following a Sunday evening concert at the Goose Island music venue.

Quinn, who lives in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, attended a Phil Lesh and Friends concert with her husband and a group of friends, but when the show ended, she got separated from them and never made it home.

For loved ones, fear soon set in because Quinn did not have a phone with her, and loved ones said she may not know her own name.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A missing person’s report was filed with the Chicago Police Department. Meanwhile, Quinn’s friends and relatives formed a search party and combed the area Monday – making phone calls to hospitals with no luck until around 8 p.m.

"Thanks so much, thanks for recognizing that she needed help and for getting her to a place where she could be helped," said George Kelly, Quinn’s nephew.

Relatives told FOX 32 Chicago that Quinn was found after wandering into a building in the Gold Coast where help was called. That's more than two miles from The Salt Shed.

She was taken to the hospital, but was unharmed.

"Super relieved, it was getting very scary out here, it was dark and it’s cold, and no one likes to be pessimistic but when they’re not showing up at any hospitals or police stations, we were getting really worried. But we’re here, we’re relieved, we were ready to be out all night… to get the call that she’s ok, she’s well, going to be heading home, it’s perfect," said Kelly.

Police confirm that Quinn was found safe at Northwestern Hospital with no signs of trauma.