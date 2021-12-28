Chicago woman rescued after falling through ice in Wisconsin

A Chicago woman was rescued Monday after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Wisconsin.

The 31-year-old was following her dogs who ran out onto the ice around noon on Pigeon Lake just south of Green Bay.

All of them broke through the ice.

In an attempt to rescue her, a 32-year-old New Holstein man used a kayak to paddle out to help before first responders arrived, but he ended up in the water as well.

The man and woman were able to climb back onto the ice before rescuers arrived.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The dogs swam safely to shore.

FOX 6 Milwaukee contributed to this report.