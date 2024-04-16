Chicago woman sentenced in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb in 2019

A Chicago woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday for her role in the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez — whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019.

Clarisa Figueroa, 51, agreed to plead guilty to strangling the pregnant Ochoa-Lopez, 19, and cutting out her unborn child. The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died months later, in June 2019. She is not eligible for parole and must serve 100% of the sentence.

Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa's daughter, also pleaded guilty to a charge of murder Monday morning in a Cook County courtroom.

Prosecutors said Clarisa Figueroa’s alleged murder plot began in late 2018 when she claimed to be pregnant. She posted pictures of ultrasounds online, even though she wasn’t expecting a baby.

The charade reached its horrific conclusion in April of 2019 when — with the help of her 24-year-old daughter — she lured Ochoa-Lopez to her Scottsdale neighborhood home, strangled her and cut her baby from her womb.

[L-R] Clarisa Figueroa and Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez had been responding to a Facebook ad for free baby clothes, prosecutors said.

Clarisa Figueroa's then-boyfriend Piotr Bobak was released on parole last year after accepting a plea deal on a reduced charge of obstructing justice.

