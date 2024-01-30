Chicago woman sentenced to probation, must pay restitution for defrauding Chicago Housing Authority

A Chicago woman has learned her fate for defrauding the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) and misappropriating government benefits, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday.

Catherine Brown, 49, had previously pleaded guilty to theft of governmental property. Now, the judge sentenced her to four years of probation. She must also pay $86,000 in restitution, of which she's already paid $50,000.

Brown participated in the Housing Choice Voucher Program offered by CHA and later acquired joint ownership of a property which received rent subsidies from CHA. According to Raoul, Brown presented documents to CHA that excluded her ownership stake to secure benefits she was not eligible for.

Raoul in a statement said the sentence was significant in reclaiming taxpayer funds for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides housing benefits to residents in need.

"I am committed to ensuring that individuals are held accountable for exploiting government programs for personal gain, particularly when families are waitlisted until the support they deserve is available," Raoul said.

"Those who seek to defraud the CHA only harm those in our community who desperately need safe, affordable housing," said Kathryn Richards, Inspector General at the Chicago Housing Authority.