Chicago woman set romantic rival's vehicle ablaze in Evanston, police say

The Brief A Chicago woman is charged with arson after a car fire in Evanston. Police say the fire was linked to a dispute with the vehicle's owner, a romantic rival. The woman was arrested in Evergreen Park and is due back in court in October.



A Chicago woman is facing an arson charge after police say she set fire to her romantic rival’s vehicle in Evanston.

What we know:

On Aug. 2, Evanston police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Custer Street at around 3 p.m. The vehicle was unoccupied, and firefighters extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman crouching near the car moments before the fire started and then leaving in another vehicle. Detectives later learned the car’s owner had been in a dispute with a woman, reportedly a romantic rival, identified as 28-year-old Sammesha Lewis of Chicago.

Through the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest Lewis. Evergreen Park police located her on Friday and took her into custody before she was transported to Evanston. Police say Lewis agreed to speak with detectives but denied involvement.

On Saturday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of arson.

What's next:

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 9 in Skokie.