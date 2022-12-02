Chicago woman shot, injured 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights: police

article

A Chicago woman has been charged with shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl last month in Calumet Heights.

Telisa Pratt, 28, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Nov. 13, Pratt allegedly shot and injured the girl in the 8900 block of S. South Chicago Avenue.

She was arrested Friday and placed into custody.

No additional information was provided by police.