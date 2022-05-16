Chicago woman struck bicyclist with vehicle in Oak Park, fled scene: police

A bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in suburban Oak Park.

Around 7:45 a.m., police say a 58-year-old woman on a bicycle was traveling southbound through the intersection of Home Avenue and Jackson Boulevard when she was struck by a vehicle's front bumper, which was heading eastbound on Jackson.

The driver then fled the scene with the bike still lodged under their vehicle, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to her forehead and pain to her shoulder. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was later seen removing the bike from under her vehicle, police said. The Chicago Police Department eventually caught up with the 21-year-old suspect near her home and arrested her.

She is currently in custody of the Oak Park Police Department awaiting charges.

The investigation is ongoing.