Chicago woman celebrates 110th birthday, attributes long life to sticking close to God

Suzie Lewis was born in 1911 in Arkansas, but grew up in Chicago.

On Wednesday, she celebrated her 110th birthday by eating cake and watching lots of television, which is ironic because Lewis once worked in a television factory.

She said that was her favorite job.

The Chicagoan had three children, but sadly, all of them have passed.

She said she reads the bible every day, and attributes her long life to sticking close to God and one particular beverage.

"Well, 7-up, but I eat anything I want to," said Lewis.

Her favorite programs are Chicago PD and NCIS with LL Cool J.