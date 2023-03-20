Chicago women celebrated and honored for Women's History Month

A special celebration occurred Monday at the Office of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza for Women's History Month.

Mendoza welcomed a number of women who are making a difference in their fields and in the future of Chicago.

Among those being celebrated included Julianne Sitch, head men's soccer coach at the University of Chicago, Larita Clark, the first African American to serve as CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority and Jill Koski, President and CEO of the Morton Arboretum.

Mendoza said she hopes gathering so many female leaders will help inspire the next generation to push for their own dreams.