Chicago World War II veteran Fannie Farmer celebrates 100th birthday

A Chicago woman who served during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Fannie Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) during World War II at Fort Benning, Georgia.

When she was discharged, she attended Madam CJ Walker Beauty College and opened her own salon, "Just Fannie's Beauty Shop on Wood and Roosevelt on Chicago's Near West Side. Later, she worked at the Jesse Brown VA.

Her family said that Farmer's secret to a long life is "keeping a schedule." She makes her own breakfast every morning and then reads the newspaper.