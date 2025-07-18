Nearly 300 boats to set sail in Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac

The Brief The 116th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac begins this weekend with nearly 300 boats. The cruising division starts Friday, with racing divisions launching Saturday. Spectators can watch along the shoreline as boats hug the coast up to Montrose Harbor.



It is the pinnacle sailing event of the season.

Sailors and skippers from across the country have descended on the Windy City to embark on a 289-nautical mile trip.

What we know:

This marks the 116th "Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac presented by Wintrust." The yacht club itself is celebrating 150 years, making this even more special.

This weekend, a fleet of nearly 300 boats are in the race, the largest in recent years. It will start with the cruising division on Friday, followed by the racing divisions on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Vice Chair Kevin Foote says you can track racers using an interactive online map, but the best way to take it all in is to head to the lakefront.

"The great way to do it, just in person, is right out on the lakeshore. This year, for the first time ever, we have what we're calling the Lakeshore Legacy Mark, the ‘Skyline Sprint.’ So instead of immediately heading offshore, which quite frequently happens, the boats will hug the shoreline a little bit more up to about Montrose Harbor, where folks can get a better view. Come on out, enjoy the lakefront!" Foote said.

What's next:

Right now, sailors are hard at work making final preps, but they play hard, too. A sendoff party will be getting underway on Friday evening.