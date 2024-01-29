Chicagoan celebrates 103rd birthday, reveals secret to her longevity

A Chicago woman celebrated her 103rd birthday Monday and dished on her secret to living a long and healthy life.

Ruby Warren, of Bronzeville, was surrounded by friends and family to celebrate.

Her recipe for longevity?

"By being obedient to your parents and your neighbors and loving one another with no hate. Have God in your life," Warren said.

Warren said Chicago has noticeably changed since she was a little girl.

"There's a lot of shooting going on and it's a different age from when I was growing up," Warren said.