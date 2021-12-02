Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm December day in Chicago

The Chicago area was flirting with 60 degrees on Thursday, during an unseasonably warm day.

Winter in Chicago doesn't usually look or feel like this.

There were no parkas in sight as people headed out to savor the sun and warmth.

"Today — it’s fantastic, much better than being cold," said Len Richards from Chicago.

SkyFOX even spotted a paddle boarder starting the day on Lake Michigan.

Others were seen fishing in the lake.

A more common activity was golf — from the city to the suburbs.

Along the lakefront, many jumped at the chance to hit the links.

"It’s the last time we’re going to be able to play golf this year. Last year, we played just before this weekend, but it was another one of these freak things," said Tony Brooks.

The Buffalo Grove Golf Club had a full tee sheet to start this rare December day and expected hundreds of golfers.

Bike paths and running routes were crowded — plus dogs had their day.

A dog named Hector got extra snuggle in the sun time in Lincoln Park, since his dog mom didn’t have to pull out the usual winter gear.

"You have your hand warmers and your mittens and your wool socks. So this is such a treat. I hope everybody gets to go outside today and enjoy it," said Julie Feldman.

But perhaps the best perch of all to enjoy the winter warm up was hanging by Lake Michigan, where we found Gunner Garn swaying and soaking up the sun in a hammock.

"I’m from southern California, just out here grabbing as much sun as I can before I know it will be gone," said Garn.

The overall consensus was just to get out and enjoy it, because in Chicago we know this kind of weather won’t last.