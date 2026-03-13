Sen. Durbin warns voter eligibility bill could block millions from voting

The Brief Sen. Dick Durbin is urging Congress to reject the Republican-backed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, calling it voter suppression. The bill would require voters to show ID and proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, to vote. The House passed the measure with some bipartisan support, and it is expected to face a Senate vote this week.



Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is urging Congress to vote "no" on President Donald Trump and Republicans’ America Act.

The legislation would require voters to show identification and proof of citizenship. Durbin said the requirement would prevent millions of Americans from casting ballots.

What we know:

If passed, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would require voters to show a passport or birth certificate at the polls.

Durbin called the proposal a "voter suppression bill" and argued Trump is overstating voter fraud and using false claims of interference in the 2020 election to justify the measure in the name of election integrity.

Durbin said Trump’s motives are clear.

"What this bill does is make it difficult for people who are legally eligible to vote to actually do so. They say it's show a voter ID. I'm not opposed to that. They ask you for an ID at the airport, don't they? That's reasonable. The real reason this president wants this bill to pass is to reduce the number of people voting in the November election. He thinks if he can have some selectivity here, that he may be able to squeak through," Durbin said.

What's next:

Trump said he will not sign any other legislation until Congress passes the Save America Act.

The bill passed the House last week with some bipartisan support and is headed to the Senate for a vote this week.