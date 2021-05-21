Chicagoans enjoy warm temps by relaxing at beach, dining outdoors

It felt like summer at Montrose Beach on Friday, and it looked like it, too.

Dozens of people relaxed in the sand and cooled off in the water. Others enjoyed beachfront dining.

"It's amazing," said Vander Silas of Chicago. "But you know, stay safe."

In downtown Chicago, dozens enjoyed this taste of summer by dining alfresco.

"I'm happy to see all the masks off and people enjoying their life," said Declan Hurley of Chicago.

In Lakeview, outdoor dining poured onto the streets as part of "Dine Out on Southport."

For select weekends now until the end of summer, a portion of Southport Avenue will close to allow for expanded outdoor dining at seven restaurants.

"We felt like we were on life support for a few months there, and this will help us bring a lot of people back to work," said Dave Bonomi, Owner of Coalfire Pizza, which is one of the restaurants participating. "It'll help a lot of people get back in the fold, and get back to doing what we do in normal times."

Carisa Marconet with Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce says "Dine Out on Southport" is a big help to not only restaurants, but also the community.

"Chicago summer's here finally, we've all been waiting, so you know, everyone's just mood is lifted."