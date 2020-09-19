Chicagoans hold vigil for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Chicagoans came together Saturday night to celebrate the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She told her granddaughter in her dying days that her most fervent wish is that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. Those who turned out for the vigil have that same wish.

Bader Ginsburg is known as a trailblazer for women’s rights, leading the fight in the courts for gender equality. She served the nation’s highest court for 27 years. Her death is setting into motion what could be a nasty political battle over who will succeed her and who will name her successor.

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016 refused to allow Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee to move forward because it was an election year, it is said that he will push this one through very quickly giving President Trump the ability to replace her with a conservative justice.

Any change in dynamics on the Supreme Court could turn the tide on issues like the Dreamers and deportation, abortion and upholding bans on large church gatherings due to COVID-19.