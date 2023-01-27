Chicagoans prepare to jump in Lake Michigan for polar plunge

When you hear about a frigid weekend forecast, many people think of hot cocoa, warm blankets and a good movie.

However, there are about 500 people who are throwing all of that to the wind for a dip in Lake Michigan.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club's Annual Polar Plunge returns Saturday.

This is the 22nd year that hundreds of Chicago residents have dared to care, jumping and running into the chilly lake to raise money for local families in need.

"Each year, we raise money for three families in need, We've got one family where the nine-year-old boy has leukemia. Another family, a 15-year-old boy has Craniopharyngioma, which is a non-cancerous brain tumor, and a third family, where there is a mother with five children who lost her husband in a car accident. So just amazing families who just need a bit of help to make sure they can keep going on the right path," said Brian Machal, Chicago Polar Bear Club Fundraiser.

The polar plunge will begin at noon at Oak Street Beach. On-site registration will be available.

