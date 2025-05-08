Chicagoans welcome 'Da Pope' as native son becomes first American pontiff

The Brief Cardinal Robert Prevost, born in Chicago, was elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, becoming the first American pope in history. The papal conclave lasted just over 25 hours, ending with white smoke from the Sistine Chapel signaling his election. Chicagoans celebrated online with memes, dubbing him "Da Pope" and sharing jokes featuring Malört, Bears gear, and a rebranded "Popetillo’s."



Chicagoans are showing hometown pride online after one of their own, Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected the next pope.

What we know:

Prevost, 69, was chosen Thursday as the Catholic Church’s new leader following a 25-hour, 37-minute, and 58-second papal conclave, according to reports. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope in history.

White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel late Thursday afternoon, signaling the conclave had reached a decision. Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who died last month.

Prevost was born in Chicago and several local and state leaders have reacted to his appointment.

Social Media Reacts:

News of Prevost’s election quickly sparked celebration online, especially among Chicagoans.

Many shared memes of the new pope decked out in Chicago Bears gear, clutching a bottle of Malört, and nicknamed him "Da Pope."

One image even renamed the beloved local restaurant chain "Portillo’s" as "Popetillo’s" in his honor.

See some of the posts below:

