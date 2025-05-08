Who is Pope Leo XIV? Chicago native Robert Prevost makes history as new pope

The Brief Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago elected pope Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV He is the first American-born pontiff in Catholic Church history Prevost has roots in both Chicago and Peru, where he served as a missionary and archbishop



In a historic decision announced today, the Catholic Church elected Cardinal Robert Prevost—born in Chicago—as its next pope. He will be known as Pope Leo XIV, becoming the first American-born pontiff and one of the few modern popes with deep pastoral experience in both North and South America.

The news came just over an hour after white smoke finally billowed from the Sistine Chapel late Thursday afternoon, signaling to the world that the papal conclave had chosen a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month.

The papal conclave began Wednesday afternoon and lasted 25 hours, 37 minutes, and 58 seconds, according to a count by LiveNOW from FOX.

It was not immediately clear if the election was after four ballots or five ballots, but either way, it would be in line with recent history. Pope Benedict XVI was elected in 2005 after four ballots in two days while Pope Francis was elected after five ballots in two days in 2013.

The backstory:

Prevost was born on Sept. 14, 1955, in Chicago. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in 1977 before taking his solemn vows and studying theology at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago in 1982.

He is also a citizen of Peru, where he lived for years as a missionary and later as an archbishop.

Prevost was twice elected prior general, or top leader, of the Augustinians, the 13th century religious order founded by St. Augustine. Francis clearly had an eye on him for years, moving him from the Augustinian leadership back to Peru in 2014 to serve as the administrator and later archbishop of Chiclayo.

He remained in that position, acquiring Peruvian citizenship in 2015, until Francis brought him to Rome in 2023 to assume the presidency of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. In that job he would have kept in regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world that counts the most Catholics.

He had prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have.

Ever since arriving in Rome, Prevost has kept a low public profile, but he was well known to the men who count.

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump celebrated the first American pope on his Truth Social social media platform.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

The bells of the cathedral in Peru’s capital of Lima tolled after Prevost’s election was announced. People outside the church expressed their desire for a papal visit at one point.

"For us Peruvians, it is a source of pride that this is a pope who represents our country," said elementary school teacher Isabel Panez, who happened to be near the cathedral when the news was announced. "We would like him to visit us here in Peru."

The Rev. Fidel Purisaca Vigil, the communications director for Prevost’s old diocese in Chiclayo, remembers the cardinal rising each day and having breakfast with his fellow priests after saying his prayers.

"No matter how many problems he has, he maintains good humor and joy," Purisaca said in an email.

Big picture view:

Given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere, the notion of an American pope has long been frowned upon.

What's next:

Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals.

Prevost’s comparative youth could count against him if his brother cardinals don’t want to commit to a pope who might reign for another two decades.

Dig deeper:

