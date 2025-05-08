Illinois reacts to election of Chicago-native Pope Leo XIV

The Brief Historic Election : Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Chicago-born Peruvian citizen, was elected as the first American pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. Widespread Reactions : Political leaders including Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and President Donald Trump praised the appointment. Influential Background : Prevost, a former missionary and key Vatican official under Pope Francis, had played a pivotal role in Church reforms, including involving women in bishop selection processes.



A new pope was elected on Thursday and reaction is pouring in across the world, including in Illinois.

Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was born in Chicago, was announced as the first American pope. He will go by the name Pope Leo XIV.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker

Not long after the news, Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement on X congratulating the pontiff.

"A historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church. Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace."

Illinois Senate GOP Leader John Curran

"Congratulations to the Southside's own Cardinal Robert Prevost on being elected as the new pope. I am beyond proud that Church leaders chose an Illinoisan as the first American to lead the Catholic Church around the world. I wish Pope Leo XIV strength, clarity, and purpose as he helps guide my fellow Catholics and I on our journeys in faith."

Mayor Brandon Johnson

"Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon."

"The Pope is from Chicago. This is one of the biggest moments in the modern history of our city. Pope Leo XIV will be a champion for workers all over the world. It’s only right that he was born and educated in the most pro-worker city in America. The Catholic Church has a strong tradition of standing up for the poor and the vulnerable, and I know that Pope Leo XIV will continue that tradition. This is a tremendous moment for our Catholic community and for all Chicagoans. God bless Chicago. God bless Pope Leo XIV."

Barack Obama

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."

Congressman ‘Chuy’ Garcia

"I am rejoiced by the election of a fellow Chicagoan and honorary St. Rita High School Mustang as the new leader of the Catholic Church. As a Catholic and an immigrant, I am encouraged by the stances Cardinal Prevost has taken in defense of immigrants, and by his views on the poor and the environment. Latin America has the most Catholics in the world, and Pope Leo XIV’s knowledge of the region, the time he spent in Perú and his fluency in the Spanish language will be key qualities that will endear him to Latinos in the United States and Latin Americans alike. Congratulations, Pope Leo XIV!"

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

"I join millions across Illinois, the United States, and the world in celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV as the next leader of the Catholic Church. This is a deeply historic and emotional moment: the first American pope, and he hails from our beloved city of Chicago."

"I offer my warmest congratulations to Pope Leo XIV and to the Catholic community in Chicago, across Illinois, and around the globe. His election is a powerful reflection of the values of faith, service, and humility that he has demonstrated throughout his ministry. As a proud representative of the Chicagoland area, I know how much this moment means to our communities, and I wish His Holiness and his flock every blessing in the journey ahead."

Chicago Cubs

"Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV!"

Chicago Federation of Labor

"We congratulate Pope Leo XIV, the first American and Chicagoan to be named pope. By selecting the name Leo, the new pope signaled his solidarity with working people and gave a nod to his South Side working class roots. The previous pope to bear that name, Pope Leo XIII, was known as "The Pope of the Workers" and outlined the rights of all workers to a fair wage, safe working conditions, and collective bargaining in his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum. We are excited by this message sent to workers around the world and look forward to Pope Leo XIV presiding and serving people of all faiths."

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump celebrated the first American pope on his Truth Social social media platform.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Big picture view:

Cardinal Robert Prevost, 69, was elected as the 267th pope Thursday in the third round of voting by the College of Cardinals.

A Chicago native, Leo XIV is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.

Why has there never been an American pope before now?

Given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere, the notion of an American pope has long been frowned upon.

Prevost, however, had prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals have. Pope Francis brought Robert Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Image Expand

The backstory:

Prevost was twice elected prior general, or top leader, of the Augustinians, the 13th century religious order founded by St. Augustine. Francis clearly had an eye on him for years, moving him from the Augustinian leadership back to Peru in 2014 to serve as the administrator and later archbishop of Chiclayo.

He remained in that position, acquiring Peruvian citizenship in 2015, until Francis brought him to Rome in 2023 to assume the presidency of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. In that job he would have kept in regular contact with the Catholic hierarchy in the part of the world that counts the most Catholics.

Ever since arriving in Rome, Prevost has kept a low public profile, but he was well known to the men who count.

Significantly, he presided over one of the most revolutionary reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals.

Dig deeper:

Cardinal Prevost's last post on X, formerly Twitter, was a repost of an opinion piece criticizing the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies. He also shared other op-eds that were critical of Trump’s and Vice President JD Vance’s immigration stances.