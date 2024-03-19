Expand / Collapse search

Chicagohenge 2024: Watch the natural phenomenon

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
Watch: Timelapse of 2024 Chicagohenge

Watch a timelapse of the Chicagohenge phenomenon.

CHICAGO - An extraordinary event that marks the start of spring happened in Chicago and it's a sight you won't forget.

The "Chicagohenge" is a natural phenomenon that happens twice a year, marking the start of spring and the end of summer – March 19-23 and Sept. 22-23, according to Adler Planetarium. 

During the event, the sun directly aligned with Chicago's east and west streets, giving residents a beautiful scene. 

Last September, we spoke to a photographer who told us where the best spot to view Chicagohenge is. 

"Randolph, Madison, Chicago Avenue - this is actually superior there!" said Barry Butler.

To learn more about the Chicagohenge, follow this link

